Accused involved in communal activities detained under NSA in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Four accused arrested in connection with attack on Hindu Munnani secretary and hurling of petrol bomb on Mosque, respectively were Thursday detained under National Security Act (NSA).

While Noor Mohammed and Azaruddin were arrested for attacking Hindu Munnani Secretary, Anand, Pandi alias Sadayandi and V Akhil were arrested for hurling petrol bomb on a mosque in Ganapathi in the city as a retaliation to the attack on Anand.

The detention orders signed by City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran were served on the accused in the Central Jail, where they are presently lodged, police said.