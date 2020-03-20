  • Download mobile app
20 Mar 2020, Edition - 1711, Friday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Anil Ambani quizzed by ED for 9 hrs in Yes Bank case
  • Covid-19: Italy’s death toll overtakes China’s as virus spreads
  • Punjab: 69-year-old woman with a travel history to U.K has been tested positive for Coronavirus.
Travel

Coimbatore

Accused involved in communal activities detained under NSA in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 20, 2020

Coimbatore : Four accused arrested in connection with attack on Hindu Munnani secretary and hurling of petrol bomb on Mosque, respectively were Thursday detained under National Security Act (NSA).

While Noor Mohammed and Azaruddin were arrested for attacking Hindu Munnani Secretary, Anand, Pandi alias Sadayandi and V Akhil were arrested for hurling petrol bomb on a mosque in Ganapathi in the city as a retaliation to the attack on Anand.

The detention orders signed by City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran were served on the accused in the Central Jail, where they are presently lodged, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿