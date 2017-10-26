Activist posts video of deadly potholes on FB, urges Commissioner to act

he precarious drive through potholes in the city has made social activist Ashok Srinithi posted on Facebook a video of the road condition to Corporation Commissioner seeking immediate action and as also against the road contractor.

The video of Sanganoor Road in Ganapathy for Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan shows a 50-meters stretch dotted with deep potholes. “The potholes are so deep and there are all chances for fatal accidents. But, it seems that the Corporation is not interested in closing these potholes. That’s why I posted it directly to our Commissioner expecting him to initiate some action,” says Ashok

Earlier, he along with a team of youngsters, had taken pictures of all potholes in the city, divided it area wise and submitted petitions to Commissioner of Police, Traffic DC and Corporation Commissioner and demanded action. But that went in vain, he says, admitting that the Corporation `is also functioning without sufficient funds’.

“So we decided later to highlight potholes on important roads, those which are regularly used by people. We even posted those images on Corporation’s Whatsapp helpline number, but till date there hasn’t been any response,” he says. The Whatsapp number has been offline for a long time.

“A case should be registered against the road contractors for laying poor roads and they should be sued,” said Ashok. He points out that in Maharashtra, ASP Vijay Patel asked the PWD there to close the potholes on the road as the first thing and it did give results. “Road accidents came down by more than half there, according to reports. The same can be done here too,” said Ashok.

The next step would be crowd fund or a public protest, he says, adding, “Let us see how the Corporation responds to the video. The commissioner has promised that he will take action tomorrow. We need to wait and watch.”