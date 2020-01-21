  • Download mobile app
21 Jan 2020, Edition - 1652, Tuesday
Activists arrested for attempting to burn Rajanikanth effigy in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 21, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 10 activists of Adhi Tamilar Peravai were arrested Tuesday, while attempting to burn the effigy of film star Rajanikanth for his remarks against social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy recently.

Raising slogans against Rajanikanth, who had said that Periyar had hit the photographs of Sri Rama and Sita with slippers during a procession in 1971, and attempted to burn the effigy, police said.

However, police snatched it and arrested the workers, they said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Puligal Katchi, a fringe outfit, president, Nagai Thiruvalluvan said that a massive protest demonstration will be organised if the actor refused to apologise for his remarks.

Talking to reporters, Thiruvalluvan said that Rajanikanth had produced a copy of the paper, showing an incident, which did not not happen. If he failed to apologise, a massive agitation will be organised to condemn him.

