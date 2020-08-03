Activists seek action against those who murdered farmer Muthu in Thenkasi.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Federation Against Police Torture today staged a demonstration seeking immediate action against police personnel involved in alleged police excesses across the State.

Holding placards and raising slogans against a section of police, in front of the life size statue of Periyar in Gandhipuram, the activists wanted action against those forest department officials who tortured and murdered the farmer Muthu in Thenkasi.

They also demanded for taking action against the personnel involved in attack on a woman and her child in Ranipet and also the alleged murder of father-son duo in Tuticorin.