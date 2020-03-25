Adequate water will be supplied for the public in Coimbatore: SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : All precautionary measures have been taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State and the ministry has ordered to supply adequate quantity of water, as the general pubic have started using more water for washing hands, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Wednesday

The necessary quantity of water will be supplied through normal pipeline or borewells Velumani told reporters, on the sidelines of inspection of

various preventive measures, including spraying disinfectants to vehicles and isolation ward in the Government Hospital.

Stating that the orders were given for 100 ventilators in ESI hospital, which is converted into a special hospital to quarantine the suspected

patients of symptoms with coronavirus with 540 beds, he said that another 100 additional ventilators will be provided to the Government Hospital.

Of the 97 persons tested in the city,two tested positive and testing will be conducted in the government hospital itself, he said adding that a few private hospitals were also tipped for testing.

Tamil Nadu health department was functioning as a model to the departments in other States and the people should have more awareness about the seriousness of the disease and the media should also play a key role in this, he said.

The government will see to it that ration articles reach public without any problem and stringent action will be taken against those selling essential commodities on higher prices, Velumani said.

He also inspected the city corporation, where disinfectant was sprayed using drone and also the Amma Unavagam, where he consumed food.

District collector, K Rajamani, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran, Government Hospital Dean, B Ashokan were among those present.