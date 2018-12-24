  • Download mobile app
24 Dec 2018
Administration urged to stop celebrations against “traditional values”

Covai Post Network

December 24, 2018

Coimbatore : Hindu Bharat Sena activists on Monday petitioned the district administration to strictly monitor the New Year celebrations, which are normally against the traditional values of India.

About 50 workers, with one girl dressed as Bharat Matha, holding National Flag, alleged that the club dance, eve teasing, bike race under the influence of liquor were some of the celebrations on the eve, which are against the Indian tradition.

In view of this, the administration and police should strictly monitor such celebrations and take stringent action against those who are
the tradition, the Sena president, Pandi, said in a petition.

