Adorn your wedding story with ORRA’s ‘Aekta’ – The Wedding Collection featuring new designs & irresistible offers

ORRA Fine Jewellery, India’s leading diamond jewellery brand, is thrilled to present the latest designs within its celebrated ‘Aekta’ – The Wedding Collection. Perfectly timed for the wedding season, these new additions enhance the existing beloved collection, which beautifully intertwines stories of love, heritage, and modern grandeur. To make this season even more special, ORRA is extending a suite of exclusive offers, available for a limited time until June 1st, 2025.

‘Aekta’ – The Wedding Collection continues to resonate with the evolving desires of today’s brides and their tribes, who seek the enduring elegance and versatility of diamonds. It offers a diverse array, from delicately crafted lightweight cocktail jewellery to opulent statement sets – ensuring that brides, bridesmaids, mothers, and sisters shine brilliantly through every wedding festivities.

Showcasing attractive diamond jewellery sets with green and red gemstones, inspired by gradient leaf motifs. The highlight of this collection is traditional diamond layered necklaces, blending tradition with contemporary allure.

Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA Fine Jewellery, commented, “‘Aekta’ – The Wedding Collection has always been a tribute to the sacred and joyous journey of the Indian weddings. With the introduction of new designs and our special seasonal offers, we aim to make this experience even more delightful and accessible for our valued customers. It’s about enhancing the beauty of shared moments and ensuring every bride and her tribe can adorn themselves with the finest diamond jewellery as they create unforgettable memories.”

From the celebratory Haldi and vibrant Mehndi to the captivating Sangeet, culminating in the grandeur of the wedding and reception, the ‘Aekta’ collection offers the perfect adornment for every occasion, ensuring the wedding tribe radiates grace and elegance.

ORRA is making exquisite diamond jewellery more accessible this wedding season with these spectacular offers available in stores across India valid only until June 1st, 2025:

Flat 25% Off on Diamond Value: Indulge in stunning diamond necklaces (above ₹5 Lakh) from the ‘Aekta’ collection and enjoy a significant 25% discount on the diamond value.

0% Downpayment

0% Interest EMI

Terms and Conditions apply to all offers.

For more information, visit – https://www.orra.co.in