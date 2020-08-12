Advocates demand reopening of courts in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A section of advocates today staged a demonstration in front to the Integrated District Court Complex here, seeking to reopen the courts across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The advocates, holding and wearing black flags, under the banner of All India Advocates Federation, raised slogans in support of their demands.

When all the government offices and private firms are functioning with 50 per cent staff strength with social distancing, the Government should allow the Courts also to function. its president, Satyaseelan said.

The federation also demanded that a Rs.five lakh bank loans should be provided to poor lawyers without any preconditions.