Aeroplus 2022 Aviation Exhibition on behalf of Coimbatore Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences Kicks off – held till June 26.

Coimbatore : Nehru Group of Institutions (NGI) situated at Coimbatore and in Kerala are world famous mainly because of their aviation courses. Nehru College of Aeronautics and Applied Sciences, Kuniamuthur, the premier institution of NGI, has launched the Aeroplus 2022 Air Show in Coimbatore today. The exhibition is for three days till Sunday, 26th June.

The exhibition was inaugurated at 11.00 am today by Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb VSM, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore who was the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion he said, “students who have seen the aircraft only in the sky that too from a distance, now are getting a rare opportunity provided by this exhibition to get inside the plane and learn happily. He was very happy and proud to appreciate the Nehru College authorities for offering such a wonderful opportunity to the public including the students who are the promise of tomorrow. Students get job opportunities in the fields of Air Force, Army Aviation and Naval Aviation. Students have a lot of opportunities in the field of aircraft maintenance engineering. Interested students can become pilots too. Students can join the Air Force and serve the nation. With such a rare exhibition, students can take advantage of getting educated and motivate themselves.”

The Training Manager and Convener for the Aeroplus 2022 exhibition, Mr. A. Ramesh Babu welcomed the gathering and explained the scope of this exhibition. Advocate Dr. P. Krishnadas, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions, presided over the function. In his presidential address he said, “Giving the opportunity to learn technical matters directly in the field of aviation is a rare act. With the annual 25 percent improvement in the aviation industry, it is a rare opportunity for students and the general public to learn about new projects. Seminar on job opportunities in the aviation sector is arranged for the benefit of students. To impress the personnel from different walks of life, 5 aero planes and 2 helicopters are lined up. Airport tour through virtual mode and model airport set on an area of more than 5000 square feet are worthwhile. Photographs of aircraft parts and countless aircraft components are also on display. Airborne equipment laboratories and aircraft-related worshops have been set up for the benefit of the visitors.”

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, felicitated the event. In his felicitation address he said, “The Air Show has been held by Nehru College since early 1990s. See, touch, feel and know the aeroplanes is the main objective of this exhibition. The first day today (June 24) from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm is exclusively for school students. Tomorrow and the day after (June 25 and 26), it is for the general public, which will be from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm. Admission is free for all. Besides aeronautical, kid’s fun, 3D show, variety entertainment, family selfies on aircraft, surprise gifts, food court etc are also arranged to satisfy the complete family. Also the lucky ones amongst the visitors can enjoy by occupying the pilot seat during the ground run of the aircraft. All the visitors can board the aeroplane and helicopters displayed in the exhibition for a wonderful experience, he said.

Finally, Prof. R. Singaravadivelu, Co-Convenor, Aeroplus 2022 and Head of, Department BSc Aero Sciences (Incharge) thanked the gathering.