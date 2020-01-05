Afforestation programme in railway stations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 5 : The Southern Railways will always extend its cooperation for afforestation programme in the premises belonging to it, a top official said Sunday.

Participating in the afforestation programme on Singanallur railway station premises here, Salem Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao said that in the first phase 5,000 saplings were planted and will continue in other premises also.

He said that railways will not only involve in planting of saplings, but extend full cooperation for the maintenance of the trees in future.

Siruthui Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan,who organised the programme, said that the organisation,working for recharging of ground water and green environment, had planted 1.5 lakh saplings for the last three years, taking up 15 such programme.