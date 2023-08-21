AguaClan Water Purifiers Private Limited Launches Innovative Health-Boosting Water Purifier

Covai Post Network

AguaClan Water Purifiers Private Limited, a pioneer in the water purification industry, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking water purifier, in collaboration with Ion Exchange Zero B Hydro Life. This innovative product, certified as a medical device, is set to revolutionize the way people access pure and health-boosting drinking water.

Mr. C Guruswamy, the visionary Managing Director of AguaClan, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 1993 with Prime Power Systems, specializing in oil purification and water-oil separation. In 2012, he introduced water purifiers under the brand name Kelby, which later evolved into AguaClan in 2017. The company now boasts a head office in SomayamPalayam and a manufacturing facility in Kauvdampalayam, covering an impressive 8500 square feet.

AguaClan’s unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its water purification systems, which are constructed entirely from stainless steel, making them eco-friendly and sustainable. Their mission is to make pure drinking water accessible and affordable to as many people as possible while actively opposing plastic usage.

In their pursuit of innovation, AguaClan has assembled an extensive research and development team. This team continually devises ingenious solutions, including solar-operated water ATMs and touchless sensor-operated water dispensers, addressing various contemporary challenges.

The launch of this new water purifier, in collaboration with Ion Exchange Zero B Hydro Life, marks a significant milestone for AguaClan. This cutting-edge product, certified as a medical device, not only ensures pure and safe drinking water but also offers numerous health benefits, including preventing gastro-industrial diseases, enhancing energy levels, and extending longevity.

The grand launch event is graced by esteemed guests: Mr. Vinod Rathod, owner of the Kaveri Group of Companies, as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Bala, a prominent corporate lawyer and business advisor, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence adds prestige to this momentous occasion.

AguaClan Water Purifiers Private Limited continues to lead the way in water purification innovation, driving forward their mission to provide pure, sustainable, and health-boosting drinking water to communities worldwide.