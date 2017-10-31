31 Oct 2017, Edition - 840, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Chennai: Rain will continue in the evening or night, says IMD official
  • Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth returns to Hyderabad after winning the Denmark & French Open Super Series titles
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visit the site of Elphinstone stampede
  • Rupee advances 7 paise against dollar at 64.78
  • PM Modi takes a dig at Congress on Patel’s birth anniversary
Coimbatore

AIADMK cadres release balloons with CM’s picture

Covai Post Network
October 31, 2017

To take on the Madras High Court order against putting up banners and cut outs of living persons in public places or in advertisements, a few AIADMK cadres on Tuesday released balloons in the air with photographs of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his deputy O. Panneerselvam, State Minister S.P. Velumani and MLAs.

As Palaniswami is arriving here on Wednesday to inaugurate a flyover constructed at a cost of Rs.195 crore, the AIADMK workers were in a dilemma on placing banners and cutouts following the court order.

To counter the order, party MLA Amman K Arjun, representing Coimbatore South constituency, decided to release balloons in the air, which has the picture of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, and Velumani. Besides Arjun, the pictures of Coimbatore North MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar also find a place on the balloon.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

On this day 33 years ago a genocide against Sikhs took place. A new novel explores the horrors
October 31, 2017

The evening sky had deadened to the colour of cigarette ash by the time Jaswant left his office. On his way home, he passed cars and buses on fire, burnt shells of shops and houses...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Hair Loss in Men May be Linked with Summer and Fall; Try These Foods to Regain Hair Strength
October 31, 2017

Highlights Your slow hair loss may peak in the late summer and early fall Lentils loaded with protein, zinc, and biotin, are good for hair growth Yogurt is loaded ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

What To Eat During Pregnancy: 7 Foods That You Should Include In Your Diet
October 31, 2017

You may often find yourself in a tough spot when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet. With the easy access to junk food and our super busy lives, it is tough to strike a balance...

Read More