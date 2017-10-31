AIADMK cadres release balloons with CM’s picture

To take on the Madras High Court order against putting up banners and cut outs of living persons in public places or in advertisements, a few AIADMK cadres on Tuesday released balloons in the air with photographs of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his deputy O. Panneerselvam, State Minister S.P. Velumani and MLAs.

As Palaniswami is arriving here on Wednesday to inaugurate a flyover constructed at a cost of Rs.195 crore, the AIADMK workers were in a dilemma on placing banners and cutouts following the court order.

To counter the order, party MLA Amman K Arjun, representing Coimbatore South constituency, decided to release balloons in the air, which has the picture of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, and Velumani. Besides Arjun, the pictures of Coimbatore North MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar also find a place on the balloon.