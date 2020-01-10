  • Download mobile app
10 Jan 2020
AIADMK will register big win in urban local body election: Minister

Covai Post Network

January 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Friday exuded confidence of AIADMK registering big victory in Urban Local body elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing Pongal gift package to the rational card holders here, Velumani said the State election commission will announce the dates for the election and the people will support the ruling party in a big way.

Thanking the voters for giving big win for AIADMK in rural local body elections, he said that the party, with this victory, has proved that the region is the citadel of former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.

Attributing the victory to good governance by Chief Minister K Palanisamy, Velumani said that the Government has given Rs.130 crore worth Pongal gift packets to Coimbatore district.

