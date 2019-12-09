  • Download mobile app
09 Dec 2019
  • Bengaluru: R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.
  • Congress leader P Chidambaram reaches parliament.
  • BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Arasukumar joins DMK.
Coimbatore

AIDWA members stage demo over increase onion price

Covai Post Network

December 9, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 9 : Protesting against skyrocketing prices of onions and shallots, a group of AIDWA members today staged a demonstration in front of their office here.

Wearing garlands of onions over the neck, the members raised slogans seeking the government to bring down the prices, for the benefit of poor people.

Making the protest more emotional, the activists sat down and wailed over the increasing prices and wanted the Governments to arrange to sell onions through ration shops.

