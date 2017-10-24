AIDWA members stage protest, demand action against usurers

Members belonging to the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a demonstration in protest against the Government for not taking action against those who lend money at usurious interest rates.

They raised slogans against the Tirunelveli district administration for not preventing the self immolation of a daily wage labourer and his family.

A daily wage labourer, Esakimuthu, his wife and two daughters immolated themselves at the district collectorate premises in Tirunelveli on Monday unable to pay the ‘kanduvatti’. While his wife and daughters succumbed, Esakimuthu is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital with third degree burns.

Talking to reporters, District unit President of AIDWA Amutha urged the Government to take stern action against usurers who lend money for ‘kanduvatti’.

“The Government should enact a law in this regard. Money lenders in Namakkal killed a CPI (M) leader Velusamy, who lodged a complaint with the police about them. An auto driver, owing allegiance to CITU, was murdered in Tirunelveli by usurers,” she said.

Amutha appealed to the Government to take action against police personnel who fail to take complaints or take action against usurers.

AIDWA District Secretary Jothimani and Treasurer Rathika and several others took part in the protest.