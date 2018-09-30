AIIMS will definitely be established in TN as announced: Thambidurai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK MP, M Thambidurai on Sunday exuded confidence about setting up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, as announced in the Parliament.

"Definitely, The AIIMS will be set up in the State, which is already an announced project. I am confident that the works are expected to commence soon," Thambidurai told reporters at the City Airport.

On alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Thambidurai said that he was of the same opinion expressed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that the party will go it alone.

Besides, the issue of alliance will be taken at the time of elections, he said adding that the party was strong enough to contest all the 40 seats in the State.

When asked about forging alliance with BJP, Thambidurai said Union Minister of State for finance, Pon Radhakrishnan was the right person to answer the question.

However, there was no place for any national parties, other than Dravidian parties in the State, Thambidurai said.