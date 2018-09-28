Airtel expands 4G footprint in over 100 villages in four districts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, on Friday announced the launch of its

high speed 4G services in over 100 villages of Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu.

Customers in these villages will now be able to enjoy affordable high speed data services and get on to the digital superhighway and the roll out is part of Project Leap Airtel's Nation wide network transformation initiative and will contribute to a digitally enabled Tamil Nadu.

Besides empowering the local population, this launch will accelerate the digital penetration in the State.

With this, Airtel mobile broadband services are now available in 41,000 villages and over 1,200 towns and cities across Tamil Nadu making it the largest mobile broadband network in Tamil Nadu with 4G/3G covering 95 per cent of the population in the state.

“Having pioneered 4G rollout in Tamil Nadu, Airtel has been committed to expanding its high speed data networks to every corner of the state and contribute to the Government’s Digital India vision.

As part of Project Leap, we will continue to channel investments towards building a world class future ready network that touches every citizen of the state,” Airtel CEO Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali said.

The company plans to roll out 12,000 sites and 3,000 kms of optic fiber across the state, he said.