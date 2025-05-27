All India Basketball Tournament for Men & Women 58th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for Men 22nd C.R.I Pumps Trophy for Women From May 28th to June 1st 2025

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, May 26, 2025: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 57 years and for Women for the past 21 years. The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament.

The Coimbatore Corporation, in partnership with the Coimbatore District Basketball Association, will inaugurate a new international standard semi-indoor sports stadium last year. This year, these tournaments are scheduled from May 28th to June 1, 2025.

Eight leading teams of the country have been selected for the Men’s tournament and they include Chennai – Indian Bank, Chennai – Income Tax, Lonavala – Indian Navy, New Delhi – Indian Air Force, Chennai – Indian Overseas Bank, Bangalore – Bank of Baroda, Trivandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

For the Women’s tournament, the eight teams selected are Secunderabad – South Central Railway, Chennai – Southern Railway, Trivandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Chennai – Income Tax, Hubli – South Western Railways, Trivandrum – Kerala Police, Chennai – Rising Star and Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

The winning teams in Men &Women section will be awarded cash prize as follows

MEN WOMEN

Winner Rs.1,00,000 & Nachimuthu Gounder Cup Winner Rs.75,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy

Runners Rs.50,000 & Dr.N.Mahalingam Trophy Runners Rs. 50,000 & Trophy

Second Winner Rs.20,000 Second Winner Rs.20,000

Second Runner Rs. 15,000 Second Runner Rs. 15,000

Best Promising Player Award Best Promising Player Award

The All India Tournament for Men and Women will begin on the evening of 28th May 2025. The teams will play on league basis till 30th May 2025. The Semi-Finals & Finals will be on 31st May 2025 and 1st June 2025 respectively. All the matches will be conducted at V.O.C. Park Basket Ball Indore Court at 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm every day. Entry is Free.

The inaugural function is scheduled on 28th May 2025 at 5.30 pm. The Chief Guest of the inaugural function Mr. Ganapathy Rajkumar, Member of Parliament, Coimbatore and Guest of Honour is Mr. G. Selvaraj, President, CDBA & Managing Director, C.R.I. Group will preside over the inaugural function. The valedictory function is scheduled on 1st June 2025 at 8.00 pm.