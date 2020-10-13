  • Download mobile app
15 Oct 2020, Edition - 1920, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 47% Covid deaths among those aged below 60 years, says health ministry
  • Govt mulls strategy for #Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
  • Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
Travel

Coimbatore

All party leaders condole CM’s mother’s death

Covai Post Network

October 13, 2020

Coimbatore : Leaders of various political parties today condoled the death of Chief Minister, K Palanisamy’s mother in nearby Salem district, due to heart attack.

In his message, BJP Agriculture Wing President, G K Nagaraj expressed his deep condolences and prayed the almighty to give strength to the chief minister and family to bear the tragedy and loss.

Similarly, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi president, E R Eswaran and Uzhaivar Ulaippalar Katchi leader, S Chellamuthu also condoled the death of 93-year old Davasayammal in the early hours of today.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿