All party leaders condole CM’s mother’s death

Coimbatore : Leaders of various political parties today condoled the death of Chief Minister, K Palanisamy’s mother in nearby Salem district, due to heart attack.

In his message, BJP Agriculture Wing President, G K Nagaraj expressed his deep condolences and prayed the almighty to give strength to the chief minister and family to bear the tragedy and loss.

Similarly, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi president, E R Eswaran and Uzhaivar Ulaippalar Katchi leader, S Chellamuthu also condoled the death of 93-year old Davasayammal in the early hours of today.