  • Download mobile app
23 Mar 2020, Edition - 1714, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Coronavirus: Officially or unofficially, India in lockdown, restrictions put in place in 82 districts
  • #Coronavirus: No ‘indiscriminate testing’, breaking chain is key, says govt
  • Covid-19: Crucial results tomorrow, says ICMR
  • 17 security personnel killed in deadliest Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh in 3 years
Travel

Coimbatore

All passport kendras to be closed with immediate effect 

Covai Post Network

March 23, 2020

Coimbatore : In tune with the instructions by External Affairs Ministry, Passport Seva Kendra and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra here will be closed with immediate effect due to recent Covid-19 pandemic.

Enquiry section of Passport Office also will be closed and those who booked appointments during these days are advised to reschedule their appointments after April 7,  a release from Regional Passport Office said today.

If applicants have any doubts they may contact 0422-2301415, 2300350 or 2306111, it said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿