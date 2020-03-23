All passport kendras to be closed with immediate effect 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In tune with the instructions by External Affairs Ministry, Passport Seva Kendra and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra here will be closed with immediate effect due to recent Covid-19 pandemic.

Enquiry section of Passport Office also will be closed and those who booked appointments during these days are advised to reschedule their appointments after April 7, a release from Regional Passport Office said today.

If applicants have any doubts they may contact 0422-2301415, 2300350 or 2306111, it said.