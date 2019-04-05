  • Download mobile app
05 Apr 2019
Coimbatore

All set to ensure 100 % voting by differently-abled

Covai Post Network

April 5, 2019

Coimbatore : In order to ensure 100 per cent voting by the differently-abled, all arrangements have been made at the polling stations across the district.

There are 12,686 differently-abled voters in the district and arrangements like ramp, drinking water, power, toilet and other basic amenities are available in 3,070 polling booths, the District Collector K Rajamani said today.

The administration will provide wheel chairs for the voters and if necessary more wheel chairs will be augmented from NGOs and also from private hospitals, he said.

To prevent fatigue, temporary shamiana or umbrellas will be erected at all the stations, Mr Rajamani said.

