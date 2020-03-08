  • Download mobile app
08 Mar 2020
Travel

Coimbatore

All women crew operate Uday Express from Coimbatore to Bengaluru.

Covai Post Network

March 8, 2020

Coimbatore : As part of International Women’s Day Celebrations Train No. 22666 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru UDAY Express was operated by Women Crew of Salem Division Sunday. 

All operations including Loco Pilot, Guard, Ticket examiners were handled by Women staff in the train, which left the Coimbatore station at 5.40 AM.

The crew has H. Nimmy Locopilot, B. J. Sindhu  Assistant Loco pilot, Guard S. Mareena, Ticket Checking Staff Mythili, Chief Travelling ticket inspector, P R Savithiri Chief Travelling Ticket inspector, Dhanya Travelling ticket examiner,
Helen Mary Travelling ticket examiner and  R. Nandhini Travelling ticket examiner.

A. Annadurai Additional Divisional Railway manager,  E. Harikrishnan Senior
Divisional Commercial Manager,  and Dr. Uma Maheswari  Senior Divisional Finance Manager welcomed the Crew and distributed the sweets and honoured them n reaching Salem, an official release said. 

The crew of Salem division received the overwhelming appreciations from all the passengers, Rail fans, Press and Media and Railway officials.

Salem division Southern railway is committed to women care and every endeavour is made to provide a safer and comfortable ambience for women passengers and female staff.

In tune with the robust policies of Indian railways, Salem division has taken several steps towards women empowerment at workplace and strengthened security measures and facilities for women passengers in railway stations and trains.

Salem division has 1,131 women employees on its rolls, it said. 

