Alliance air flight between Coimbatore-Bengaluru from August 27

Coimbatore : Alliance Air will start services between Bengaluru and Coimbatore from August 27.

The flights will be operated on all days, except Tuesdays and 70 passengers can be accommodated in these ATR flights.

The flight will take off from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and reach Coimbatore at 7 30 AM and in return direction it will depart from here at 7.55 AM and scheduled to reach at 8.55 AM, an official release said Friday.

However, the flight will depart at 7 AM from Bengaluru on Sundays and scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 8 AM. From Coimbatore it will

depart at 8.25 Am to reach Bengaluru at 9.25 AM.