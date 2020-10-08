“Allow women to carry guns for self protection”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Dravidian Culture Federation, a forum of various organisations, Thursday demanded that the women should be allowed to carry guns for their safety and self protection.

Citing the incident in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was allegedly raped and murdered, more than 200 persons, majority of them being women, staged a demonstration under the banner of Federation and sought protection to the women.

Stating that that there was law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh, the activists, representing the organisations like Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakagm and May 17 Movement, demanded the dismissal of Yogi Adityanath government and also justice to the girl and family.

In order to prevent such incidents, the women should be allowed to carry guns for self protection across the Country, they said.