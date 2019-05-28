All’s Well With Chinnathambi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Forest Department officials today said that the tusker Chinnathambi is in fine fettle. Responding to rumours on WhatsApp and other social media websites that the elephant was not keeping well, they said these had been spread by some people who were not allowed to see Chinnathambi.

Activists also point out that many people without any valid reason wanted to see the tusker now being held in an elephant camp. On being denied permission, they began spreading rumours of the elephant not being in good health.