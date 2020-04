Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amid Coronavirus spread panic, five persons, including a 10-year old girl, were admitted to the Government Hospital here with symptoms of Dengue fever.

According to health department sources, two men and a woman from the city and the girl and another woman from nearby Tirupur had symptoms of dengue and were brought and admitted to the hospital late Tuesday evening.

All are undergoing treatment in a special ward, they said.