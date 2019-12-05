AMMK will merge with AIADMK very soon; former party leader

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Former AMMK spokesperson, V Pugalendi Thursday said that AMMK will very soon merge with AIADMK.

The date for the merger will be announced by Tamil Nadu chief minister, K Palanisamy, which will be also the end of political carrier of

T T V Dhinakaran, Pugalendi told reporters here.

” This will happen very soon,” Pugalendi said after garlanding the portrait of Jayalalithaa on her third death anniversary.

When asked about V K Sasikala, he said that after her release from jail, she will also safeguard the AIADMK government.

Stating that the people of the State were very happy with this government, he said that DMK was not not willing to face the people.

Stalin, who had criticised the chief minister of fearing to face the local body elections, had now approached the Court out of fear of facing the people, Pugalendi, who was removed from AMMK recently, said.