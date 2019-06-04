Amrita University signs MOU with Rural Development Ministry

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) have signed an MoU for collaborating on sharing knowledge, transfer of technologies and training in the areas of e-Learning, skill development, rural technologies, sanitation, energy conservation and outreach programs at Amritapuri campus.

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly called as Amma, graced the occasion and wished that the MoU, entered into recently, will blossom into a significant social impact initiative for rural India.

NIRD&PR’s reach in rural areas, when combined with compassionate research and rural technologies of the University can bring major transformation in the rural landscape of India,” its Director-General Dr W R Reddy said in a release here.

“Amrita’s unique Live-in-Labs program requires students to go to rural areas, understand their challenges and build research-based solutions, Varsity vice-chancellor Dr Venkat Rangan said.

”Live-in-Labs is a credit-based academic program that provides multidisciplinary experiential learning that breaks classroom and lab barriers by applying learned theory in real-world settings.

Live-in-Labs has implemented more than 150 projects in 21 states across India that and have helped improve standards of living for more than 60,000 villagers, the release said.

NIRD&PR, an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, is a premier national centre of excellence in rural development and Panchayati Raj andt builds capacities of rural development functionaries through inter-related activities of training, research and consultancy.