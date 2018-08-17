Amritanandamayi to donate Rs 10 cr to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has announced that her organisation will donate Rs 10 crore towards the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

“Each day we see the rain just keeps coming. Each time it starts up again, we know it is causing more and more destruction. My heart goes out to those families who are losing their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can,” a Mata Amrithanandamayi Mutt statement said here today.

Apart from the monetary donation, physicians and specialists from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (Amrita Hospital) in Kochi as well as the Amrita Kripa Charitable Hospitals in Kollam and

Kalpetta have been sent to flood-ravaged areas.

In Wayanad and Alappuzha districts, they have been conducting medical camps and distributing food, clothing and blankets as well as providing medical treatment. Some places are so flooded that doctors and medical assistance had to go in boats, it said.

The Mutt has been dedicated to disaster-relief since 2001, contributing more than Rs. 475 crore in disaster relief since then. Last year the Amma’s ashram donated Rs 2 crore to the Kerala State’s Cyclone Ockhi Special Relief Fund.