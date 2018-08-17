  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
  • PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
  • Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
  • A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
  • Between 5,700 and 10,000 Catholic priests have been accused of sexual abuse in the United States
  • People flock on the streets as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains are being taken to BJP HQ
Travel

Coimbatore

Amritanandamayi to donate Rs 10 cr to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Covai Post Network

August 17, 2018

Coimbatore : Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has announced that her organisation will donate Rs 10 crore towards the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

“Each day we see the rain just keeps coming. Each time it starts up again, we know it is causing more and more destruction. My heart goes out to those families who are losing their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can,” a Mata Amrithanandamayi Mutt statement said here today.

Apart from the monetary donation, physicians and specialists from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (Amrita Hospital) in Kochi as well as the Amrita Kripa Charitable Hospitals in Kollam and
Kalpetta have been sent to flood-ravaged areas.

In Wayanad and Alappuzha districts, they have been conducting medical camps and distributing food, clothing and blankets as well as providing medical treatment. Some places are so flooded that doctors and medical assistance had to go in boats, it said.

The Mutt has been dedicated to disaster-relief since 2001, contributing more than Rs. 475 crore in disaster relief since then. Last year the Amma’s ashram donated Rs 2 crore to the Kerala State’s Cyclone Ockhi Special Relief Fund.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿