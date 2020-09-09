Amritha university awarded UNESCO Chair

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a boost to the quest for sustainable development in the country, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) has been awarded a UNESCO Chair for “Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development.”

Through this Chair, the university will develop a comprehensive framework for academic engagement to build sustainable communities by

designing a curriculum based on experiential learning.

This curriculum will enable the academic community to acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values necessary to implement sustainable solutions among vulnerable and rural communities, a university release said Wednesday.

The Chair will be held by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for the next four years under the leadership of Dr. Maneesha Sudheer, the Dean of the University’s International Programs and Director of its Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, it said.

“This is the second UNESCO Chair awarded to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in the past four years after it received India’s first-ever UNESCO Chair on Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment.

It is a great privilege for us to have achieved this recognition once again. Our much-acclaimed experiential learning program, Live-in-Labs, was conceptualized by our Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, whose vision for Amrita has always included compassion-driven research and sustainable development.

Over the years, Live-in-Labs has contributed towards sustainable development of rural communities across 21 states in India. This work led to our University being allotted this prestigious UNESCO Chair,” Maneesha Sudheer said.

As a UNESCO Chair, Amrita becomes part of more than 700 educational institutions that share knowledge and expertise to improve their educational and research capacities.

The activities Amrita will conduct as the UNESCO Chair will include PG teaching programs (including Joint Ph.D., Double Ph.D. and

dual Masters programs), short-term certificate courses, research (including a seed-grant program for students and faculty), conferences, scholarships, and installation of model labs

to check the practicality of solutions for sustainable development before they are implemented in communities, the release said.