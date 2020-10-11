Amublance reaches Coimbatore city from Annur in 28 minutes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An ambulance driver came in for wide appreciation for bringing a new born with serious condition, from Annur, some 40 kms from here, to the Government hospital within 27 minutes and saved the child.

According to police, the child born to a North Indian couple had difficulty in passing the urine and local government hospital referred to the Government Hospital here.

The couple waited nearly for one hour for an ambulance for no avail.

However, a private ambulance driver agreed to take the couple in his vehicle and alerted police department to clear the way as the child was very serious.

With siren on, the driver Chiranjeevi drove fast with police clearing the roads to pass all obstacles including traffic jam and signals.

Normally it will take nearly 45 minutes to one hour to reach the city from Annur. Chiranjeevi brought the ambulance in 27 minutes and managed to admit the baby in the nick of time, who is under treatment and his condition is said to be stable.