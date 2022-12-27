Amway India launches ‘Passion ko Do Poshan’ campaign with MirabaiChanu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Your passion is your identity! Encouraging people to follow and grow their passion, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct-Selling companies, recently launched yet another one-of-its-kind campaign, ‘Passion ko Do Poshan’ with Olympian Saikhom MirabaiChanu. The campaign reiterates the brand’scontinuous efforts towards focusing on fueling one’s passion with adequatenutrition support to achieve excellence, in line with its commitment to helping people live better, healthier lives through a powerful and inspiring digital film featuring its brand ambassador MirabaiChanu.

Commenting on the campaign, Saikhom MirabaiChanu said, “I’m honored to be associated with – Nutrilite from Amway, which is globally recognized for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to live a fit and healthy lifestyle and, in my journey, Nutrilite provides the adequatenutrition to level up my game and never slow down.”

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Amway has always held a distinctive and compelling approach to driving forward its vision to make India healthier. In line with this, we are thrilled to announce our new campaign- ‘Passion ko do Poshan’, that personifies the essence of our nutrition and wellness brand, Nutrilite, the world’s No.1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements , which brings together the best of nature and the best of science.As people focus on excelling in their passion areas, they often miss out on providing their bodies with the nutrition, which acts as fuel in their journey towards their goals.This campaign reflects how people’s passion is synonymouswith their identity, and,along with a proper diet, Nutrilite provides them with the required nutrition support. Through our flagship brand, Nutrilite, which offers bestselling products such as Nutrilite All Plant Protein powder, Nutrilite Daily, Nutrilite Salmon Omega – 3 and Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus, we inspire people to keep pushing their boundaries every day. Wehave extended our partnership withMirabaiChanu, which I am sure will continue to help us champion our commitment towards the health-conscious Indians, driven by passion, to level up their nutrition to accomplish their dreams. We are elated to see the vivid response across India that our initiatives have received.”

The digital film has been rolled out across Amway’s digital platforms, such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.As a part of the campaign, there is a series of insightful and engaging nutrition-led interventions planned across regions with its Amway Direct Selling Partners and their consumers.