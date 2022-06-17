Annual day celebrated with eclat

Covai Post Network

The 14th annual day function of Nehru Institute of Technology named as “VAIBHAV 2022” was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on 15th June 2022. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the occasion Chief Guest Mr.Gokulnath, Founder

l Gokulnath Unique Talent Academy, Ms.Swanthi Krishna , Customer Service Executive – Indigo Airlines. Dr .P.Krishna Kumar, CEO & Secretary , NGI Inaugurated and felicitated the occasion.Commencing with devotional note,

Dr.S.Pathurnisha, Program Convener delivered the welcome address of the occasion.

Continuing to that Dr.M.Sivaraja, Principal , Nehru Institute of Technology presented

the Annual report of the Institution for the academic year 2021 – 2022.The annual report

detailed about the achievements of students and faculties in academics , research ,

Innovation , Funding and all other co-curricular , extracurricular activities. The

celebration continued with honoring the accolades with Prize distribution for sports and academics. A series of cultural events such as Group dance, solo dance and singing,

fashion show , pencil sketching , mehendi designing. Overall, the celebrations

concluded on a happy note encouraging the students to establish further milestones in the journey of success