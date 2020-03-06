Annual flower show from May 15 at Ooty

Covai Post Network

Ooty : The Annual Flower show, the major attraction of the summer festival in the Nilgiris District, will begin from May 15.

The five day 124th Flower show will attract over lakh of visitors, including foreign tourists, as almost all varieties of flowers would be on display at the famous Botanical Gardens, here.

Similarly, the three-day 17th Edition of Rose Show will be held at Rose Gardens, which is celebrating its silver jubilee year, Tamil Nadu Horticulture Director, Subbaiah told reporters Friday.

The vegetable show will be held at Kothagiri on May two and three, while the 3-day Fruits show will be held at Sims Park in Coonoor from May 29, he said.

The three-day Spice Show will begin from May 22 at Gudalur, he said, on the sidelines of a meeting to review thee preparedness for conducting the festival, in which the district collector, Innocent Divya and other senior government officials, participated.