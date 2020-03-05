Annual techno fest Yugam 2020 at Kumaraguru to showcase technical prowess

Covai Post Network

The most awaited Kumaraguru Institutions’ annual techno-cultural sports fest, Yugam 2020 is slated from 29 Feb to 7 March 2020 at the Kumaraguru Campus in Coimbatore. One of South India’s biggest fests, the campus environment is filled with all energy, excitement and elation.

Every year, the horizons of Yugam keeps expanding and in this year, the 8 th edition of Yugam is expected to impact a minimum of 15,000 youth participants from across the country.

The objective of Yugam is to offer a platform for the techno savvies to exhibit their intellectual prowess through technical workshops and contests; to promote the creative and artistic talents of the youth by showcasing the popular events ranging from dance, music, quiz, debate to movie making and photography; to set the adrenaline level at all-time high for the sports enthusiasts and to channelize the potential of the youth icons towards a constructive social change. The week-long events is effortlessly shouldered by the students which not only helps them unwind their academic pressures but also hones their leadership skills.

With 65 plus Technical Events and 40 plus Cultural, Literary Events, some of the signature events include Tech Conclave, Inspire India YouthCon (IIYC), Angadi, SocioConstant, Proshows, Workshops and Kalam. The bright techno-brains pitted against each other in Nitro RC racing, Drone Racing Championship, Forensic Biotechnology, Transformer Design, LFR challenge etc.

Angadi – The shopping fair organized and coordinated by the students of Kumaraguru Business School, plays a prominent role in enhancing the entrepreneurial spirit in students by exhibiting their managerial skills. The student-managed platform is seamlessly working every year to provide the participants with an exciting shopping experience. More than 80 stalls are created for NGOs, government organisations, startups, and MNCs in sectors of textile, jewellery, fast food, automobiles, etc

Yugam has always excelled in showmanship and has witnessed celebrated personalities to put the audience at the edge of the seat with their awe-inspiring performances. In the line of Sid Sriram, Chinmayi Sripada, and Alexander Babu, this year the excitement is set amongst the audience with the scintillating performance of Thaikkudam Bridge on 6th ofMarch and Shobana’s Trance on 7th of March.

It is said that Rhythm finds a way into the secret places of the soul. This time, the vanguards of the first-day of Yugam Proshows will be Thaikkudam Bridge, the assorted band consisting of exceptional talents across India. Trance – a sanctum composition of Shobana that unifies Indian and Western Cultures with ease. It is designed with facets of innovation and experimentation, involving both the biblical characters and the Hindu mythological forms.