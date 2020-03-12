Anti-CAA protest withdrawn temporarily in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In view of the prevailing communal tension for the last one week, the ongoing anti-CAA protest ‘Shaheen Bagh Coimbatore’ was Thursday withdrawn for one week.

Nearly 2,000 persons, belonging to Muslim community, were on anti-CAA protest near Athupalam in the city seeking to repeal the Act for the last 22 days.

The city was witnessing communal tension from March five, following attack on Hindu Munnani district secretary Madukkarai Anand.

Since then there was a bout of violence, like hurling petrol bomb at Mosque and Hindu Munnani office, attacks on SDPI and RSS workers, resulting in deployment of over 1,000 police personnel across the city.

Tamil Nadu DGP, J K Trpathi, who had arrived to the city on Wednesday reviewed the situation with the senior police officials in the district and asked to take concrete steps to prevent the incident taking larger dimension.

Considering the situation, the anti-CAA protest in the city was withdrawn temporarily.