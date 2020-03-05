Anxiety rules after attack on Munnani worker, hurling of bomb on Mosque

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Anxiety ruled in and around the City since early hours of Thursday, following reports of hurling of a petrol filled bottle on a mosque in Ganapati, suspected to be a retaliation to the attack on Hindu Munnani District secretary late Wednesday night.

Madukkarai Anand was attacked with an iron rod by motorcycle borne persons, while he was returning home after participating in pro-CAA dharna in the city around 10 PM Wednesday.

Amidst apprehension of trouble following the attack, a petrol-filled bottle was hurled at the Mosque in the early hours, creating panic among the public.

A posse of police were deployed in sensitive area to prevent any untoward incidents, even as Anand is undergoing treatment at the Government Hosital, were more than 100 Munnani workers have gathered.

Investigations are under progress in both the incidents, by forming three special teams, police said.

Meanwhile, HIndu Munnani decided to observe one-day bandh Friday in the district, to protest against the attack and police inaction to nab the culprits.

Talking to reporters, Munnani President, Kadeswara Subramanian said that the attack was an organised one to incite violence.

He accused DMK, Congress and Left parties of inciting the members of Muslim community to take political advantage and also indulge in violence.

Subramanian said that he had discussed with the traders and merchants to extend support to the bandh.

Meanwhile, SDPI in its petition to the police commissioner, sought to bring to book those involved in the hurling of petrol bomb on mosque.

It also sought protection to all the mosques in the city and also in the district.

Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat said that the reports were coming that the Anand was attacked due to personal enmity.

However, in their attempt to cash in on such incidents, some terrorists, who were not not believing in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque and Munnani has also called for bandh on Friday and trying to indulge in violence, Jamaath District president, Mohammed Rafi said in a release.

It was reported that there was a fight between the workrrs of BJP and HIndu Munnani two days ago in Kaundapalayam, with three sustaining sickle injuries.

The government and police should take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property due to the internal fights between Hindu outfits.

The city remain peaceful and there was no impact on normal life, due to the developments, police said.