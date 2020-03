Applied research lab in Solar PV in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 16 : Sri Ramakrishna Advanced Training Institute (SRATI) today signed an MoU with Cares Renewable Pvt Ltd to establish an advanced training Centre and applied Research lab in Solav PV.

The Training Programs will cover cutting edge of Solar PV and will train professionals ready for deployment in Solar Companies or to become entrepreneurs.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Raguram, Managing Director, CARES Renewables Pvt. Ltd signed the MoU.