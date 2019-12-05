Appoint special officer to oversee the implementation of promises: CPIM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan Thursday urged the chief minister, K Palanisamy to appoint a special officer to oversee the implementation of his promises to help out the victims on the wall collapse in Nadur village in the district a couple of days ago.

Natarajan, who visited and consoled the bereaved families, said in a statement here that the death of 17 persons in the house collapse had never occured in the history of Coimbatore district and was very painful.

He also sought stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

The chief minister should immediately appoint a special officer to supervise the implementation of the promises, including construction of houses to the victims, replacement of the tile-roofed houses with concrete houses and boost the confidence among the bereaved families, he said.

Natarajan also sought the release those arrested during an agitation seeking justice on the day of incident, without any pre-conditions.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi president, Seeman also visited the area Thursday and consoled the bereaved families.

The compound wall, which collapsed on the houses, seemed to be a discriminatory wall in appearance,. he said.