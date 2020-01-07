AppViewX to expand India operations, confident of achieving 100 per cent Year-on-Year growth

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Global pioneer in low-code network automation technology, AppViewX, Tuesday announced plans to expand its India operations and confident to achieve 100 per cent year on year growth.

The company’s India operations will support sales and customer delivery, besides continued R&D on its innovative platform to enable complete IT automation.

AppViewX’s, founder and Chief Technology officer, Anand Purushothaman told reporters here.

The company, founded in 2015, received funding of US$ 30 million from Brighton Park Capital mid last year and works with leading Fortune 500 companies across BFSI, retail, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing and deep technology, he said.

With ambitious plans for the future, AppViewX is betting on the strong technology talent pool in the country, aiming to double its current headcount to over 600 in the next two years, by expanding in Coimbatore, Chennai and Bengaluru, he said.

“AppViewX has been consistently recording impressive growth year-on-year and in the last three years, we have consistently grown at 100 per cent. Our success stems from our combination of technology expertise and design strength to help enterprises quickly and easily translate business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost, Anand said.

With a visionary leadership, Fortune 500 clientele and a top-notch team,we are confident of sustaining the same growth rate, year-on-year, he said.

In a market that is slated to grow 20% annually and reach US$ 21.6 billion by 2024, AppViewX’s low code automation for Network and Security Operations, is poised to lead the delivery of solutions and services to a significant number of global Fortune 500 companies, Anand said.