Coimbatore : Ara Arularasu today assumed charge as new District Superintendent of Police.

Arularasu was SP of Nakammal district before his new assignment and took charge from Sujit Kumar who was transferred to Madurai.

On his priorities, Arularasu said that he will focus on reducing the road accidents and wanted to make the district crime-free.

His major focus will be on maintaining law and order, Arularasu said.