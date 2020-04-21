  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Armour Care continues to serve, this time, those starving due to lockdown

Covai Post Network

April 21, 2020

‘Armour of Care’ a group of selfless volunteers comprising of ex-defence officers, doctors and young civilians of the country took up a mission “To rise by lifting others” and to serve the nation.

The mission started from 2015 Chennai floods , floods in Vardha to Kerala, Kodagu and now Covid19 . They deploy people, resources funds ,relief ,rehab and medicines along with smiles and hope to people in distress.

When AoC Coimbatore came across news about tribal settlements struggling to get food for basic survival, a total of 400 families with below poverty line in 25 settlements have not received any help till date due to the lockdown, associated logistics and communication issues, AOC set out to work towards providing ration kits worth Rs 500/- for each of the family in 11 villages (200 families) around Pillur dam and Mettupalayam.

The total cost involved in this would be Rs 90, 800/- AoC reached the 200 families though Prof Dr.M.Jaikumar, Company Commander, CBE District Home Guards, Mr.Anandraj, Managing Director,Paul Engineering, MTP,(Ashok Leyland Dost), K.Tamilagam Sait,Reporter , Mohammed Hakkeem ,SH vegetables ,MTP, Mr.D.Venkatesh IFS ,Cbe District Forest Officer, Mr Saravanan, Forest Ranger, Karamadai Range and Gopinath,Forester,Karmadai Range

