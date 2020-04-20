  • Download mobile app
21 Apr 2020, Edition - 1743, Tuesday
Army trainee found hanging dead on tree in Wellington 

Covai Post Network

April 20, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : A 22-year old trainee in the
Army Training Centre in Wellington near here was found hanging dead on a tree on the campus in the early hours of Monday.

A few trainees noticed the body of Sampathkumar, hailing from Madurai and informed senior officials, police said.

Sampath Kumar had joined the training just four months ago. 

The reason for the reported suicide was yet to be ascertained and the body was kept at the mortuary in Coonoor, they said. 

