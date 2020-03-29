Arrange to bring essential commodities from other districts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Kartihk today appealed to the district administration to ensure proper supply of essential commodities, which are in short supply due to lack of transportation from other districts in view of section 144 in force following coronavirus scare.

In the appeal to District Collector, K Rajamani, Karthik said that the shop keepers are selling their limited stocks and there was short supply of commodities, which were stopped coming from other districts and States for lack of transportation.

This has resulted in the increase of prices affecting the lives of poor people, he said.

Considering the hardship of general public and poor, the administration should take steps to bring in essential commodities like rice and grains and vegetables by arranging trucks from other districts, Karthik said.