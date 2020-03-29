  • Download mobile app
29 Mar 2020, Edition - 1720, Sunday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Coronavirus: Officially or unofficially, India in lockdown, restrictions put in place in 82 districts
  • #Coronavirus: No ‘indiscriminate testing’, breaking chain is key, says govt
  • Covid-19: Crucial results tomorrow, says ICMR
  • 17 security personnel killed in deadliest Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh in 3 years
Travel

Coimbatore

Arrange to bring essential commodities from other districts

Covai Post Network

March 29, 2020

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Kartihk today appealed to the district administration to ensure proper supply of essential commodities, which are in short supply due to lack of transportation from other districts in view of section 144 in force following coronavirus scare.

In the appeal to District Collector, K Rajamani, Karthik said that the shop keepers are selling their limited stocks and there was  short supply of  commodities, which were stopped coming from other districts and States for lack of transportation. 

This has resulted in the increase of prices affecting the lives of poor people, he said.

Considering the hardship of general public and poor, the administration should take steps to bring in essential commodities like rice and grains and vegetables by arranging trucks from other districts, Karthik said. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿