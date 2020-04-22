  • Download mobile app
22 Apr 2020, Edition - 1744, Wednesday
Arthiritis patient flown to Mangaluru in Karnataka by air ambulance

Covai Post Network

April 22, 2020

Coimbatore : A businessman was flown by Air Ambulance for treatment in his native place Mangaluru in Karnataka.

The businessman, with rheumatoid arthiritis, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here for the last two months and wanted to return to his native place. However, due to the coronavirus scare, he was not  able to go to Mangaluru for further treatment.

Since the Central Government has relaxed the rules of usage of flight for patients and allowed the patients to use Air Ambulance, three days ago.

The businessman applied for the permission to the district collector, K Rajamani, who sanctioned him to travel by air ambulance.

Accordingly, he left for Mangaluru yesterday evening, which is claimed to be the first such flight during the lock down period. 

