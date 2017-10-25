Artwork of Kerala based artists to be on display at Coimbatore

Nijesh Mohan and Pradeep Unni are the two artists from Kerala who have showcased their works at Art Houz gallery in the city on Wednesday. Nijesh Mohan is a self-taught artist from Thrissur who is currently based in Bangalore. He started painting when he was five.

Speaking to Covai Post, Nijesh told that he is a keen observer of nature and that reflects on his work. His source of inspiration quells from events that affect human kind on an individual or at a global level, for example, urbanization.

He said that one of the keys to human relationships is transparency of emotions. He was very much inspired by the work of several artists and had started practicing by observing their work. He also travelled widely and visited art galleries.

“To become an inspiration, one has to get inspired from the works of others and should also be a keen observer of his surroundings,” he added. He takes his inspiration from great artists like Gerhard Richer, Robert Standish and Bose Krishnamachari.

Pradeep Unni, whose work would also be on display at Art Houz is from Palakkad, but is currently based in Mumbai. After completing Diploma in Fine Arts from Kerala in 1998, he started pursuing his career as professional artist.

He studied keenly the similarities in characteristics of human beings and animals. He said that on earth, every living and non-living organism has an equal role to play.

The art exhibition containing works of these artists will be showcased at Art Houz on Avinashi Road from October 25 to November 6.