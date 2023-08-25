As India gets its own car crash testing programme Bharat NCAP today, we would like to share the following quote with you from Shailesh Saraph – EVP & Global Head – ER&D Delivery, Tata Technologies:

Covai Post Network

“Tata Technologies welcomes Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), a significant step towards enhancing vehicle safety standards in India. With our extensive experience of working with global automotive OEMs helping them engineer products that meet and exceed Global NCAP 5-star rating, we acknowledge the importance of this initiative that prioritizes safety and aligns product safety norms with global benchmarks. As an organization deeply committed to advancing automotive innovation, we are committed to collaborating with automotive manufacturers in India helping them meet and exceed Bharat NCAP’s safety requirements most cost-effectively. Our focus remains on supporting the industry in designing safer vehicles through engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative partnerships. We applaud the Government’s efforts in promoting road safety and look forward to playing a proactive role in this endeavour. Tata Technologies remains dedicated to enabling safer and more reliable vehicles that benefit Indian consumers and road users alike.”

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company focused on fulfilling our mission of helping the world drive, fly, build, and farm by enabling their customers to realize better products and deliver better experiences. Tata Technologies is the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. Manufacturing companies rely on them to enable them to conceptualize, develop, and realize better products that are safer, cleaner, and improve the quality of life for all the stakeholders, helping them achieve their vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld.