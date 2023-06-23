Covai Post Network







Coimbatore’s most awaited ‘ Asia Jewels Show 2023’- Fine Jewellery Exhibition & Sale dazzles Coimbatore city with its Wedding & Festive Special Edition

Best place to Shop & witness India’s best Jewellery Designers & Brands under one roof…at Vivanta Coimbatore Hotel at Race Course Rd, Coimbatore from

23-24-25th June 2023…

Coimbatore : Asia Jewels Show 2023, One of South India’s most Glamorous & Niche Jewelry Exhibition & Sale is hosting its 47th edition in Coimbatore city at Vivanta Coimbatore

Hotel, Race Course Rd, Coimbatore from 23-24-25th June 2023, Time 10.30 to 8 pm. This show is a very exclusive one as for the first time the expo will showcase never seen before

best jewelry designs from top handpicked jewellers from across India, all under one roof.

The Grand Inauguration of Asia Jewels Show 2023 will be done by eminent personalities like Ms Aparna Sunku-Fashion Designer & Jewellery Curator & Ms Ranjana Singhal-Managing

Director Cafe Totaram Pvt Ltd & Award winner as Best Women Entrepreneur from CMA 2017 on 23rd June 2023 (Friday) at 12 noon.

Asia Jewels Show is a niche event exhibiting exclusive and high-end Fine branded gold and diamond Jewellery among others. The event showcases some of the latest collections from,

Fine gold Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, Platinum Jewelry, Traditional Jewelry, Wedding Jewelry, Antique, Precious stone Jewelry, Kundan, Jadau & Polki & Silver Jewelry to name a few.

“Asia Jewels Show “ is one of the finest jewelry exhibitions in the city. Shop for or Pre-book your jewelry for the up-coming wedding & festive season, A fair like this is a one stop-shop

that brings some of the best jewelry, design and precious stones under one roof. It is the perfect destination to buy exquisite and world class jewelry in South India.”

On display are Luxury jewelry designs from top leading brands of Bangalore, Mumbai & Delhi,Jaipur,Hyderabad & Coimbatore,creating the most glamorous & spectacular platform

for all branded jewelry. Adding to the exquisite display was a dazzling array of International jewelry designs, from top most brands all over India like: Gajraj Jewellers (Bangalore),Navrathan Jewellers (Bangalore),Khea Jewellers (Bangalore),Sehgal Jewellers (Delhi),Neha Creations (Mumbai),Renuka Fine Jewellery Mumbai, Sri Kandavel Jewellers (Coimbatore),Shrians Jewels (Delhi),Ziva Jewellery (Mumbai),Akoya Jewels (Hyderabad),Yoube Jewellery (Mumbai), Zewar by Valchandson( Mumbai),Nabilla Jewellers ( Coimbatore),Diamorn Jewellery (Mumbai),Sunil

Jewellers (Jaipur),FZ Gems(Jaipur),VJ Jewellery Vision & more.

About Asia Jewels Show 2023 Asia Jewels Show is most Opulent ,exquisite and most sought after event show brought to you by the HRS Media.