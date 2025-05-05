ASTHMA REMAINS UNDERDIAGNOSED IN 7 OUT OF 10 SEVERE CASES: EXPERTS URGE INDIA TO SCALE UP NATIONAL RESPONSE

Covai Post Network

Marked by the GINA (the Global Initiative for Asthma) theme of “Make Inhaled Treatment Accessible for All,” this year’s World Asthma Day comes at a crucial moment in India’s public health journey.

Asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases rank among the top three contributors to Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) related deaths, which account for over half of all fatalities nationwide. 4 Yet, nearly 70% of individuals with severe asthma symptoms remain undiagnosed, and fewer than 2.5% use inhaled corticosteroids daily i.e. the recommended treatment, often due to widespread stigma and misconceptions.

Tackling these challenges requires a long-term, collaborative approach that integrates awareness, education, and access. Public-facing campaigns like Cipla’s Berok Zindagi that’s been running for more than half a decade and Tuffies, alongside the company’s Breathefree initiative – which has touched more than 1CR lives in FY 24-25 alone, are helping drive informed conversations around asthma while providing continued patient support.

Emphasizing the importance of inhalation therapy and the need for accessible treatment, Dr.Vijayaravindh R., Interventional Pulmonologist, Coimbatore said: “The primary goals of asthma management are to control symptoms, reduce dependence on rescue medication, prevent hospitalizations, and preserve lung function—ultimately improving quality of life. Achieving these outcomes requires timely diagnosis, correct inhaler use, and consistent adherence. Unfortunately, these areas are often hindered by poor device technique, limited access to care, and a lack of long-term support. 5, 1 Initiatives like Breathefree have been instrumental in bridging these gaps through on-ground screening camps, online tools like the Digital Educator platform, and simple ‘how-to’ device training videos. These resources make a real difference in guiding patients and caregivers toward better asthma control.”

Highlighting the role of awareness in bridging care gaps, he said: “Asthma remains widely misunderstood in India. Myths around inhaler use and the reluctance to even name the condition often lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Addressing these challenges goes beyond just medical intervention – it requires sustained awareness, early education, and a collective effort from both public and private sectors to create an environment where asthma is recognised, accepted, and effectively treated.

He added: “Awareness campaigns like Berok Zindagi and on-ground efforts such as the Tuffies Ki School Yatra are making meaningful progress by spreading accurate information and encouraging early intervention—especially among children, caregivers, and families”

