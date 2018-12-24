Astrologer hacked to death in full public view in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An astrologer was brutally murdered in full public view in nearby Tirupur today.

According to police, the astrologist Ramesh was sitting at his normal place on Kumaran Road, when two motorcycle-borne, covering their faces with helmet, approached and attacked him with sickles.

Even as police reached the spot, Ramesh, with serious injuries on neck, shoulder and face, breathed his last, they said.

Previous enmity was said to be the reason for the murder and further investigations on.