24 Dec 2018, Edition - 1259, Monday
Coimbatore

Astrologer hacked to death in full public view in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

December 24, 2018

Coimbatore : An astrologer was brutally murdered in full public view in nearby Tirupur today.

According to police, the astrologist Ramesh was sitting at his normal place on Kumaran Road, when two motorcycle-borne, covering their faces with helmet, approached and attacked him with sickles.

Even as police reached the spot, Ramesh, with serious injuries on neck, shoulder and face, breathed his last, they said.

Previous enmity was said to be the reason for the murder and further investigations on.

